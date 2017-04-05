Watch Sarah Michelle Gellar play ‘Shag, Marry, Kill’ with ‘Buffy’ characters

She chooses between Angel, Spike and Xander

Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed which of the show’s main male characters she would “shag, marry or kill”.

The cult show recently marked its 20th anniversary with the cast reuniting for Entertainment Weekly.

Following that one-off reunion, Gellar – who played Buffy Summers in the show – appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live when a fan called in and asked her to play a game of ‘Shag, Marry, Kill’ involving Buffy characters Angel, Spike and Xander.

“I guess marry Angel, but can you really marry the undead? I guess,” she replied, adding: “We shag Spike, obviously. I don’t want to kill Xander though… you cannot make me do it.”

Watch in the clip below:

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly for their Buffy reunion special, Gellar said of the show: “It’s the ultimate metaphor: horrors of adolescence manifesting through these actual monsters. It’s the hardest time of life… I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created. Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people.”

Meanwhile, Buffy is being revived in a spin-off book series.