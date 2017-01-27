The ‘Screw Our President’ kid is reportedly comedian Drew Carey’s son

The host of 'Who's Line Is It Anyway?' was allegedly having dinner in the area

On the eve of President Donald Trump’s inauguration (January 19), protests were held across America, with one taking place in Washington D.C.

During a news segment on Fox News, a kid named Connor was interviewed after allegedly starting a small fire during the protest. When asked why he started the fire, Connor responded, “to say screw our president.”

TMZ has now revealed that Connor is the son of Who’s Line Is It Anyway? host and comedian Drew Carey.

Carey was having dinner with Connor in the area when the protests erupted. “I was just down the street having dinner with my kid and he wanted to see it,” the comedian told the site.

According to the Huffington Post, Connor is biological son of Carey’s fiancée, Nicole Jaracz – Carey is not his biological father but the comedian still refers to Connor as his son on social media.

According to TMZ, Jaracz and Carey were less than thrilled about Connor’s viral moment and the language he used on camera. The source says Connor “regretted his choice of words” after the chat with his parents. Carey said he didn’t vote for Trump or his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, Chrisette Michele, one of Donald Trump‘s most controversial inauguration performers, has expressed her disappointment at not actually meeting the US President at the event.

The Grammy-winning R&B and soul singer sang at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert that took place last week (January 19), a day before Trump’s inauguration.

Her booking was widely criticised by the African-American community. Amid the criticism, The Roots’ Questlove took to Twitter to say that he would pay Michele not to perform at the inauguration.

Speaking to Billboard following the event, Michele explained how her family has “disowned” her over her decision to perform and revealed that she didn’t actually meet Trump himself.