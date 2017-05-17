Zach Braff reunites with ‘Scrubs’ cast members

Braff was pictured with Sarah Chalke and Scott Foley this week

A mini Scrubs reunion took place this week, with Zach Braff pictured with a couple of his former co-stars.

Braff attended Entertainment Weekly and People‘s Upfronts party, later uploading photos of himself with Sarah Chalke (who played Elliot in the cult show) and Scott Foley (aka Sean). See both photos beneath.

The medical sitcom aired for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. Last year, Braff addressed the possibility of a Scrubs revival.

Hosting a Twitter Q&A last December, Braff was asked about the show returning in the future, to which he said: “You never know, it’s something we all talk about.”

The actor went on to express “jealousy” for recent reunion shows, such as Gilmore Girls. “I’m very jealous of all this Gilmore Girls attention, and Full House, so we talk about it every now and then,” he added. “So you never know. It could happen. I’d do it.”

Following reports that he had “pretty much confirmed” the return of Scrubs, Braff tweeted: “No he didn’t. Or did he…”

Braff is reportedly working on a new film, black comedy Bump. Written by Ori Guendelman and Rob McClelland, the film centres around a young lawyer, whose life is derailed when he’s involved in an accidental hit-and-run; he then spends the night attempting to dispose of the corpse. The script was one of last year’s best unproduced screenplays on the Black List.