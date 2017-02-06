Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to Melissa McCarthy’s ‘SNL’ impression of him

McCarthy debuted her impersonation of Spicer at the weekend

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has given his verdict of Melissa McCarthy’s impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live.

Making a surprise appearance on SNL at the weekend, McCarthy’s performance of Spicer saw her telling assembled press corps: “I’d like to begin today by apologising on behalf of you to me, for how you have treated me these last two weeks. And that apology is not accepted. I’m here to swallow gum and I’m here to take names.”

Referring to Trump’s recent supreme court nominee announcement, her spoof version of Spicer described the scene by telling the press: “Everyone was smiling, everyone was happy, the men all had erections, and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right.”

Now Spicer has told Extra that while the impression was “funny”, he felt that McCarthy “could dial back” a bit. He added that McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.”

Like Trump, Spicer also criticised Alec Baldwin’s impression of the President, saying: “Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.”

Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer below:

