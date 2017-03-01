There was a secret ‘Friends’ reunion, says Lisa Kudrow

Sitcom aired for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004

Lisa Kudrow has revealed that the Friends cast reunited recently – for dinner.

The hugely popular US sitcom aired for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, with speculation about a potential reunion persisting ever since.

Speaking on US TV’s Today Show, Kudrow said: “We have convened. Privately. For dinner.”

Describing what it was like to get back together with her co-stars, Kudrow added: “It was really fun! We had such a good time. It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop.”

She also went on to explain why they kept the meet-up a secret: “If we don’t tell you that one’s coming, and then it doesn’t happen, you have no reason to be disappointed. I’m managing expectations.”

Asked about the possibility of a Friends TV reunion, Kudrow opined: “I don’t see it happening. What would it be about?” she noted. “The thing we liked about that show is it was like 20-somethings and they were their own family and now they all have families. So what are we going to watch?”

Five of the six Friends lead stars reunited last year in an NBC tribute to producer James Burrows.

Meanwhile, Marta Kauffman, co-creator of Friends, has said that there would never be a reunion movie.

Also a recent poll found the public’s favourite Friends character.

