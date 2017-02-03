See the first photo from ‘Stranger Things’ season 2

Teaser trailer airs during the Super Bowl this weekend

The first photo from Stranger Things season two has been revealed. Scroll below to see it.

The hit Netflix show returns later in 2017, with its first teaser trailer now confirmed to arrive on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

Entertainment Weekly has shared an image from the upcoming teaser, which shows characters Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) dressed as the Ghostbusters.

See below:

Read more: ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 – everything you need to know

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, recently hinted that his character could become a demogorgon in Stranger Things Season Two, while Jim Harbour revealed that a new love triangle could develop between characters.

Stranger Things won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize at the SAG Awards last weekend, when Jim Harbour gave a rousing anti-Donald Trump speech – promising to ‘protect freaks and outcasts’ and ‘hunt monsters’. While the speech went viral, so did the many bizarre faces pulled by co-star Winona Ryder as he spoke.

