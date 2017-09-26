See Gwyneth Paltrow, ‘Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons and Jennifer Lawrence among latest celebrities to read ‘Mean Tweets’

Donald Trump also makes a surprise appearance

Gwyneth Paltrow, ‘Big Bang Theory‘ star Jim Parsons and Jennifer Lawrence are all among the latest stars to take part in Jimmy Kimmel’s latest series of ‘Celebrities Read Tweets’. Check it out below.

Paltrow’s insulting Tweet attacks her bizarre health advice with her organisation Goop, as she read out the request from one online troll who asked “can Gwyneth Paltrow just stick to steaming her vagina and shut the fuck up for fuck’s sake?”

Meanwhile, Jim Parsons is told that he “looks like a ventriloquist dummy who came to life to become a sex offender”, and Jennifer Lawrence reads that she apparently “gives really unenthusiastic handjobs”. Donald Trump also makes a surprise appearance, as his insult for Saturday Night Live comes to the attention of Alec Baldwin.

Gal Gadot and many more also feature. Check out the latest ‘Celebrities Read Mean Tweets’ with their reactions below.

The likes of Ryan Gosling, Bryan Cranston, Margot Robbie and even the nominees of the Osars 2017 have previously taken part in the ‘Mean Tweets’ series.

Meanwhile, today saw the first reviews have been released for ‘Young Sheldon‘ after the prequel to The Big Bang Theory made its debut on U.S. television.

The prequel follows the formative years of theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper, with nine-year-old Iain Armitage taking over from Jim Parsons in the youthful inception of the character.