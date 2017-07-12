See new photos from the first episode of ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7

The show returns to HBO later this month for its penultimate series

Photos from the first episode of Game Of Thrones season seven have been shared online ahead of its return next week.

The penultimate series of the HBO show will be simulcast in the US and UK, with the British air date being early in the morning of July 17 on Sky Atlantic.

The new photos add to what has previously been revealed about the events that are forthcoming in the new season. Fans can expect to see Brienna and Pod in the Winterfell yard, Lyanna Mormont, Cersei standing on a map painted on the floor and more.

See the images above, via Screen Rant.

Meanwhile, Kit Harington has criticised “assholes” who leak potential plot spoilers ahead of the show’s return.

Some fans are clamouring for information about the new series’ storylines. It is believed that HBO’s episode titles for the new season could reveal possible plot developments.

Asked about keeping the show’s secrets safe, the Jon Snow actor told Entertainment Tonight: “I think we did everything we could. There’s only so much you can do when you’re filming in these beautiful locations and you can’t shut places off. You just have to deal with these, frankly, assholes who wanna spoil it for people.”

He added: “I know there’s money involved, but I just got so… I’m so protective over this show now. I’m so fond of it and as it gets towards the end, and all these exciting things happen, which I want to be shocks for people, it really infuriates me when I see someone ruining that [for] people.