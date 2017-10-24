See Tracey Ullman transformed into Jeremy Corbyn for new series of ‘Tracey Breaks The News’

Tracey Ullman has shared a photo of herself transformed into Jeremy Corbyn for the upcoming new series of ‘Tracey Breaks The News’.

The impressionist has already conquered the likeness of Theresa May, Judi Dench, JK Rowling and Angela Merkel, and now she’ll be taking on the Labour Leader for the new series which will begin on BBC 1 on Friday (October 27) – complete with beard and scruffy suit.

“I am thrilled to be allowed to Break the News again with my fantastic team of writers and performers,” said Ullman. “It’s wonderful that there is so much comedy to be found in the world’s current terrifying doom spiral.”

She added: “I can’t wait to play new characters including the glamorous FLOF (First Lady of France) Brigitte Macron and a certain Labour leader, who we imagine has a marvellous sense of humour and will no doubt be delighted to see himself depicted by a middle aged woman (please don’t shave your beard off Jeremy, we’ve just had one made). Onward!”

Earlier this year, the acclaimed Tracey Ullman’s Show lost out on an Emmy Award to Saturday Night Live.

“I didn’t think I would win, being up against Saturday Night Live was pretty tough this year,” she told Colbert of the loss. “Thank God for Saturday Night Live, I had a smashing time!”

During his most recent interview with NME at Glastonbury, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned Theresa May for running through fields of wheat.

Corbyn said he was “far too responsible a citizen” to indulge in such an act himself.

“I grew up in the countryside in Wiltshire and then later in Shropshire,” he said. “I was taught from a very, very early age you walk round the edge of a cropped field. You don’t walk through a field of wheat because it will damage the wheat.”

He then hit out at people who have or would run through fields of wheat. “I’m totally shocked that anyone would run through a wheat field and damage wheat,” he said. “It’s a terrible thing to do.”