You can now own a tiny replica of the ‘Seinfeld’ apartment

The perfect gift for any fan of the long-running '90s sitcom

A limited range of toy-sized replicas of the apartment from Seinfeld have been put on sale.

The sitcom, which ran from 1989-1998, was created by and starred Jerry Seinfeld, who played a fictionalised version of himself living in the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City. The series has gained a renewed cult following in recent years, with fans both old and new able to enjoy the show’s nine seasons and 180 episodes on online streaming platforms.

Fans of the show can now own a mini version of the protagonist’s New York apartment. Created by Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Artuitive LLC, the replica measures 16.5 inches wide by 11.5 inches deep by 6.5 inches high, and is adorned with small details from the show.

The replicas of Jerry’s apartment, however, are extremely limited, and are currently valued at $399 (£319) – any orders placed after March 1 will be charged $499 (£399). The miniature set can be purchased, while stocks last, here.

Last month, Jerry Seinfeld was criticised after making a joke about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Taking to his Twitter account to promote an upcoming episode from his viral series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Seinfeld wrote: “New! Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. Lewis Black. Black’s life matters.”