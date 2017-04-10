Selena Gomez and ’13 Reasons Why’ stars get matching tattoos

The hit Netflix series was a passion project for Gomez, who exec produced it.

Selena Gomez and two of the stars of 13 Reasons Why have had matching tattoos inked on their forearms.

Gomez, who executive produced the hit Netflix teen series, shared pictures of the tattoos on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

She, Alisha Boe (who plays Jessica Davis) and Tommy Dorfman (who plays Ryan Shaver) all had a black semicolon inked on their arms in recognition of mental health awareness and suicide prevention, themes at the heart of 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why, which launched on Netflix on March 31, is based on a popular young adult novel of the same name by Jay Asher. The plot follows a clique of 12 teenagers who gradually learn why a classmate committed suicide through clues she left before she took her own life.

Gomez does not appear in the series but the cast also includes rising stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Brandon Flynn, Christian Navarro, Michelle Selene Ang, Justin Prentice and Devin Druid.

Gomez recently revealed that she and her mother were integral to the novel getting adapted by Netflix. Sharing a picture of herself looking thoughtful on Instagram, she wrote: “This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy -my mom found this book in 2009 and worked her ass off to make it with me, guide me and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made).”