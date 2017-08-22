‘Sense8’ could be returning to screens thanks to Porn site xHamster

The recently cancelled Netflix show has been thrown a lifeline

Recently cancelled show ‘Sense8’ could be returning to screens thanks to an unlikely hero.

Porn site xHamster has offered to pick up the LGBT-inclusive Netflix show, after the streaming service cancelled it back in June.

The show, which was created by The Wachowski siblings, debuted in 2015 and ran for two seasons before its cancellation.

xHamster’s vice president Alex Hawkins wrote an open letter to Sense8 creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski, vowing to commit their entire production budget to the show.

“xHamster is currently one of the most trafficked websites on the internet. We have the eyeballs, and the revenue. Unlike Netflix, you wouldn’t be competing for part of our production budget – it would be yours,” Hawkins wrote.

“xHamster has a long history fighting for the rights of sexual speech, and non-normative sexuality,” he said.

“In addition to allowing billions of users to connect with individual articulations of gender and sexuality, we continue to use our audience to speak up against repressive anti-LGBTQ laws in the US and abroad, and for sex ed in public schools, Planned Parenthood and the right of sex workers.”

“We know we’re an unlikely home, but five years ago people laughed at the idea of Netflix producing original series. We think that our time, like yours, has come.”

Explaining their decision to cancel the show, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos that its costly production values were not supported by sufficient viewing figures.

Speaking at a Producers Guild of America conference, he said: “They did a beautiful show. The audience was very passionate, but not large enough to support the economics of something that big, even on our platform”.

After the cancellation was announced, fans started a petition to reverse the decision, but Netflix responded with a statement to confirm that the show definitely wouldn’t be returning.