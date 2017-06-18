Serge from Kasabian to appear on ‘The Great British Bake Off’?

Serge's friend Noel Fielding is set to host the new series.

Kasabian‘s Serge Pizzorno has revealed that he’d like to appear on The Great British Bake Off.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding is teaming up with Sandi Toksvig to host Channel 4’s first series of Bake Off, replacing departing BBC presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. TV chef Prue Leith will be a new judge alongside Paul Hollywood, who opted to move stations with the show.

Pizzorno and Fielding are good friends, with Fielding appearing in Kasabian’s latest video for ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’. This could be why Pizzorno is keen to appear on the show.

Speaking to Radio X, Pizzorno revealed that Fielding wants to get him involved. “He does,” Pizzorno said. “I wouldn’t rule out, I mean I wouldn’t call myself a celeb but I wouldn’t rule out a appearance on Celeb Bake off – I can make a mean Jaffa Cake for sure.”

Meanwhile, Noel Fielding has reportedly been banned from wearing black clothing by bosses of the new series of Great British Bake Off.

The Sun reports that Channel 4 are aiming to tone down Fielding’s “wacky style” but will allow the comedian to “don some more ­extravagant, colourful ­outfits later in the series once viewers have got used to him”.

A source reportedly told the tabloid: “Noel first became popular because he didn’t look like everyone else on TV. He was dark and grungy and enjoyed being weird. But now he is about to be front and centre on the nation’s favourite programme, so he is having to make some big changes to his persona.

“Channel 4 are clearly fans of Noel and want him to make an impact on Bake Off, but they need to rein him in and make him more clean-cut. They’ve had to reach a ­compromise on his wacky style — toning down the black. It may not seem like much, but it means a major wardrobe reshuffle for Noel. Don’t expect him to turn up in a ­boring shirt and jeans, though. He’s vowed to don some more ­extravagant, colourful ­outfits later in the series once viewers have got used to him.”