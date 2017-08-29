Serge Pizzorno says he persuaded Noel Fielding to take ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenting job

The 'Mighty Boosh' star's new venture debuts on Channel 4 tonight following the show's high-profile move from the BBC

Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno has revealed that he was the one to persuade Noel Fielding to take the presenting job on the revamped Great British Bake Off.

The popular baking show will make its debut on Channel 4 tonight (August 29) at 8pm after its much-publicised move from the BBC. Fielding will head the show with fellow new presenter Sandi Toksvig, with the two replacing former presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

If Fielding’s presenting stint on The Great British Bake Off is a success, he may need to credit his good friend Serge for finally persuading him to take the role.

Speaking to the BBC over the weekend, Serge said that Fielding’s involvement in the show will “open doors” for young people to get into different types of art, music and culture.

“We had a conversation,” Serge added about his role in persuading Fielding to take the job. “It was funny, we just laughed. I was like, ‘Well, it’s an adventure isn’t it?'”

“It will enable him to do more insane stuff, which is what I like better than anything,” Serge continued. “If it means that he can just do that for the next 30 years, then that’s amazing.”

