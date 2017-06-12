‘Family Guy’ creator Seth MacFarlane pays emotional tribute to Adam West

The 'Batman' actor, who passed away on Friday, played himself on MacFarlane's long-running animated sitcom

Seth MacFarlane has paid tribute to Adam West after the Batman actor and regular Family Guy cast member passed away on Friday (June 9).

Tributes rolled in for West from Hollywood and beyond after the actor lost a short battle with leukemia late last week. He was 88.

MacFarlane, who created and stars in Family Guy, paid his own tribute to West’s life and career with a note posted on Twitter over the weekend. The two had become close friends following West’s involvement in Family Guy, where he played a surreal and comical version of himself who presided over the show’s fictional town, Quahog, as Mayor.

“Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend,” MacFarlane wrote. “Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around.

“His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity.”

Read MacFarlane’s full note below.

West’s family released a short statement following the confirmation of his death, which read: “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.”