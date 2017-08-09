Seven new actors have been cast in ’13 Reasons Why’ season two

Liberty High just got a lot busier.

Seven up-and-coming actors have joined the cast of 13 Reasons Why for season two.

Leads Dylan Minnette and Katharine Langford have recently given an update on the new season, revealing that they are “deep in the thick of” filming.

Now Variety has confirmed a clutch of new cast members and their characters. Anne Winters, who has previously appeared in the TV shows Wicked City and Tyrant, will play Chloe, the new head cheerleader at Liberty High, and something of an “it girl”.

Newcomer Bryce Cass will play a “cynical mischief maker” called Cyrus, while Chelsea Alden (American Horror Story: Roanoke, Veep) will portray his “artsy” and “witty” sister Mackenzie.

Meanwhile, Samantha Logan (The Fosters) has been cast as Nina, who is described as “a well respected track star with a secret”. Terra Nova‘s Allison Miller will portray an “ambitious young litigator” called Sonya, and Tony-winning stage actress Kelli O’Hara will play Jackie, who is described as “a warm, intelligent, passionate advocate for victims of bullying”.

The final new recruit, Ben Lawson, who has appeared in shows including Modern Family and 2 Broke Girls, will play Liberty High’s baseball coach Rick.

Earlier this year, Kate Walsh, who plays Hannah Baker’s mother Olivia, revealed some more information about what to expect in season two of the show. She told People Now that her character will be more intent on getting to the bottom of what caused her daughter’s suicide.

“We’ll see more and more of the mystery getting revealed, and I think you see Mrs Baker still questing for the answers of what happened to her daughter,” Walsh said. “We’ve already started shooting, so I know where it’s going.”