‘Sex And The City’ star could run for political office

The actor is reportedly considering taking part in the election for governor of New York next year

Sex And The City star Cynthia Nixon is reportedly considering running for political office.

The actor played the character of Miranda Hobbes, a workaholic lawyer, in the long-running HBO series.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s second term will be up next year and Nixon is being touted as one of three candidates that could potentially defeat him.

The Wall Street Journal have suggested Syracuse mayor Stephanie Miner, a former state legislator Terry Gipson and Nixon will run against Cuomo in the election.

“The former Sex And The City star is being encouraged to run by liberal groups,” they write. “Her candidacy has been floated before, but she shot it down in the past. Associates of hers said she is now considering it. She declined to comment.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The actor campaigned for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2013 and has been outspoken about some of Cuomo’s policies in the past. She has been active in fighting to solve issues facing the LGBTQ community and in public education, as well as issues in both New York City and the state itself.

“She’d be a fantastic candidate,” Billy Easton, executive director of the teachers union-supported Alliance for Quality Education, told the New York Daily News. “She’s the sort of unusual suspect who actually excites people in this moment of time.”