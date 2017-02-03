‘Sharknado 5’ confirmed for summer 2017

It's a global affair

A fifth Sharknado film has been confirmed.

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will reprise their roles for film number five which will take place across several countries around the world including the UK, Bulgaria and Australia.

“In Sharknado 5, with much of North America lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for the inevitable – a global sharknado,” declares the accompanying press release, according to Uproxx. “Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his family must put a stop to this disaster before Earth is completely obliterated.”

No release date for the fifth installment of Sharknado has been confirmed yet, but it is slated to come out in the summer.

Sharknado 5 will be directed by Anthony C. Ferrante, who helmed all four other films in the series, while long-time screenwriter Thunder Levin, gives way to Scotty Mullen

Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens was released last year and featured a host of celebrity cameos with Gary Busey as Tara Reid’s dad, Clueless‘ Stacey Dash as Chicago’s mayor and Baywatch‘s Gena Lee Nolin and Alexandra Paul.

David Hasselhoff, and Shark Tank investors Robert Herjavec and ‎Lori Greiner also featured throughout the movie.

The film’s title was a tribute to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It took place five years after the first film.

The series began in 2013, with sequels Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, and Sharknado 4: The Fourth Awakens following each year after.