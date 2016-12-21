Sharon Van Etten reveals that she starred in new Netflix series ‘The OA’

'Rogue One' actor Riz Ahmed also had a small role in the new show

Sharon Van Etten has confirmed that she played a guest role in the new Netflix drama The OA.

The sci-fi show, whose first season debuted in full on the streaming service last week, stars Brit Marling and Emory Cohen in the leading roles. Ex-Vampire Weekend artist Rostam Batmanglij contributed to the show’s soundtrack.

Read more: Is new Netflix show The OA just Stranger Things without the kids – or is it part of the same universe?

Van Etten has now revealed that she played a part in The OA, playing a character named Rachel. The New Jersey-born singer/songwriter posted on her Instagram page earlier today (December 21) that “the rumours are true,” addressing speculation from her fans that Van Etten had indeed acted in the show.

See Sharon Van Etten’s post below.

The rumors are true. . . . @the_oa A photo posted by Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanhalen) on Dec 21, 2016 at 9:21am PST

It has also been confirmed that Riz Ahmed played a small role in The OA‘s first season. The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Four Lions actor played Elias Rahim on the show.

Back in August, Van Etten released a new song which was written in tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at gay Orlando nightclub Pulse in June.

In a statement that accompanied the release of ‘Not Myself’, Van Etten said the song was “in the memory of those trying to be safe and be themselves, I hope we can all come together to help prevent another massacre like this and end gun violence.”