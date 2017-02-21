Sherlock’s co-creator admits the show might never return

'It's incredibly difficult to get Benedict and Martin’s diaries to align,' says Mark Gatiss.

Sherlock‘s co-creator Mark Gatiss has admitted that the show might never return.

Gatiss, who co-created the hit BBC detective drama with Steven Moffat, blamed the difficulty of getting Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman on set at the time.

“I honestly don’t know if there will be any more. It’s incredibly difficult to get Benedict and Martin’s diaries to align,” he told The Sun.

“And obviously we left it in a very happy place… if that’s the end I’d be very happy where we left it.”

Gatiss also admitted that the last day of filming on series four – and perhaps ever – was something of an anti-climax.

“The last day tends to be an odd day – it’s never quite as you imagine it,” he recalled. But we did actually try and contrive it so the very last shot was Benedict and Martin running out of the building. “Then we realised that we had to do one last shot the next day of Martin falling over, so that’s how it ended. As usual these things end with a whimper.”

Meanwhile, Gatiss recently defended the show after some viewers accused the latest series of being “confusing” and “difficult to follow”.

“It’s a complex and entertaining programme,” he said. “Go and read a children’s book with hard pages if you don’t want to be challenged.”