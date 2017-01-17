‘Sherlock’ creator discusses likelihood of another series

The show's latest series concluded on Sunday with the least-watched episode ever.

Sherlock‘s co-creator Steven Moffat has discussed the future of the BBC’s detective drama.

This Sunday’s series four finale, which featured an unexpected Paul Weller cameo, was watched by the show’s lowest ever overnight audience.

Meanwhile, co-creator Mark Gatiss has defended the show after some viewers accused the latest series of being “confusing” and “difficult to follow”. “It’s a complex and entertaining programme,” he said. “Go and read a children’s book with hard pages if you don’t want to be challenged.”

The availability of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, who are both increasingly in demand, will also be a factor when planning another series. However, Moffat has said that though Sunday’s series finale could make a satisfactory last ever episode, it was not designed to conclude the show.

“If this is the last time – and I’m not planning on it to be, but it might be – it is possible that we could end it [now],” he said at an event attended by The Independent. “We couldn’t have ended it on any of the previous series because there was what have been great cliffhangers.”

In the run-up to the series finale, a special Twitter Live event was held during the week where fans were invited to solve a new mystery online.

Clues were shared on the BBC One Twitter account using the #SherlockLive hashtag from 8pm on Tuesday night (January 10), allowing viewers to test their own powers of deduction as they tackled the case of “Who killed Daniel Collard?”.