‘Sherlock’ producers respond to season finale ‘The Final Problem’ leaking online

The final episode of season four of the detective series will air in the UK tomorrow night (January 15)

The producers of Sherlock have responded to the news that the hotly-anticipated final episode of its fourth season, ‘The Final Problem’, has been leaked online.

The latest season of the BBC’s hit detective series will conclude tomorrow, where the third and final episode will see its titular hero and Dr. John Watson tackle Sherlock’s “oldest enemy,” with the duo set to face “their ultimate challenge” during the course of the 90-minute episode.

However, preparations for the final episode of the season have been rocked by the news that ‘The Final Problem’ has been illegally uploaded online just over 24 hours before it is set to premiere. The producers of Sherlock have this afternoon (January 14) acknowledged the leak, and implored fans of the show not to watch it before tomorrow night.

BBC One

“We are aware that #Sherlock episode 3 has been uploaded illegally online,” a short statement on the official Sherlock Facebook page reads. “If you come across it, please do not share it.”

See the statement below.

Elsewhere in the run-up to ‘The Final Problem’, a special Facebook Live event was held during the week where fans were invited to solve a new mystery online.

Clues were shared on the BBC One Twitter account using the #SherlockLive hashtag from 8pm on Tuesday night (January 10), allowing viewers to test their own powers of deduction as they tackled the case of “Who killed Daniel Collard?”.