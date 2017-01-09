‘Sherlock’ fans to solve live mystery online

#SherlockLive will see a mystery uncovered in real time, on January 10

Sherlock fans are being given the chance to solve a new mystery online and in real-time.

To coincide with the show’s fourth series, which aired its second episode last night (January 8), BBC One is launching #SherlockLive this week.

Writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are laying the foundations of a new case on Twitter, from 8pm tomorrow (January 10). Clues are being dropped from the BBC One account and via the #SherlockLive hashtag, with deduction powers being tested in an event spanning 30 minutes. The mystery will be solved here, for those keeping track.

After launching a new series on New Year’s Day, Sherlock writer Mark Gatiss responded to criticism comparing the show to a James Bond doppelgänger. Gatiss replied to critics to a poem, penning the words: “There’s no need to invoke in yarns that still thrill, Her Majesty’s Secret Servant with licence to kill, From Rathbone through Brett to Cumberbatch dandy, With his fists Mr Holmes has always been handy.”

The series concludes on Sunday January 15, with ‘The Final Problem’ premiering on BBC One at 9pm. A synopsis reads: “Someone has been playing a very long game indeed and, alone and defenceless, Sherlock and Dr Watson face their greatest ever challenge. Is the game finally over?”

In a recent interview, star Benedict Cumberbatch hinted that the current series of Sherlock could be its last. “It might be the end of an era. It feels like the end of an era, to be honest. It goes to a place where it will be pretty hard to follow on immediately,” he told GQ. “We never say never on the show. I’d love to revisit it, I’d love to keep revisiting it, I stand by that, but in the immediate future we all have things that we want to crack on with and we’ve made something very complete as it is, so I think we’ll just wait and see. The idea of never playing him again is really galling.”