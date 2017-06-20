‘Sherlock’ production team to reunite for new ‘Dracula’ series

The new show will run in a similar miniseries format as 'Sherlock', which ran for 12 episodes and one special over four seasons

The writing and production team behind Sherlock are set to reunite for the creation of a new Dracula miniseries.

With Sherlock seemingly at an end after the conclusion of its fourth season back in January, the BBC adaptation’s creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss – along with producer Sue Vertue – are moving onto their next project.

Vertue’s Hartswood Films will produce the new version of Dracula, which is expected to run in a similar miniseries format as Sherlock with feature-length episodes.

Moffat and Gatiss will take on Bram Stoker’s 1897 Gothic novel, with the BBC expected to screen the finished result. It is unclear yet whether the duo will set the events of Dracula in the present day, as they did with their take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories.

However, progress on developing the new series has yet to begin in earnest, with Moffat and Gatiss working on separate solo projects at present.

Reflecting on the final day of filming Sherlock, Gatiss revealed back in February that the occasion was something of an anti-climax.

“The last day tends to be an odd day – it’s never quite as you imagine it,” he recalled. “But we did actually try and contrive it so the very last shot was Benedict and Martin running out of the building. Then we realised that we had to do one last shot the next day of Martin falling over, so that’s how it ended. As usual these things end with a whimper.”