Shia LaBeouf returns to anti-Trump protest after arrest in New York

Actor is accused of 'engaging in a verbal dispute' with man

Shia LaBeouf has returned to his anti-Trump installation after he was bailed on an assault charge.

The actor-turned-performance artist was arrested early on Thursday morning (January 26), with footage from the #HeWilNotDivideUs livestream showing LaBeouf being taken into custody.

He was charged with misdemeanour assualt and harassment before being released on bail.

Just hours after he had been led away in handcuffs by New York Police Department (NYPD) officers, the actor returned to his protest, determinedly chanting the phrase “he will not divide us” to camera with the support of other activists. You can watch footage of his return here.

LaBeouf, was accused of “engaging in a verbal dispute” with a 25-year-old man. The actor is said to have “pushed” the individual, “proceeded to pull the scarf of the other man, scratching his face while doing so”.

He was “charged and received a desk appearance ticket for court at a later date,” according to the report. The actor is now set to appear in court on April 4.

Earlier this week La Beouf shut down a white supremacist who tried to hijack his #HeWillNotDivideUs art project/anti-Trump protest livestream.

LaBeouf launched the project last week (January 20) shortly before Trump’s inauguration, describing it as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism”.

LaBeouf describes the project on its website as follows: “Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.”

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participation.”