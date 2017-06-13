I see dead people....

Fans of HBO’s hit comedy Silicon Valley are only beginning to realise that one of the show’s standout stars is the same actor who appeared as the child with a remarkable ability to see dead people in The Sixth Sense.

Haley Joel Osment, who joined the show’s fourth season as VR guru Keenan Feldspar, was a celebrated child actor – and received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role in M.Night Shymalan’s thriller back in 1999 at the age of 11.

But he’s now 29 years old, and there’s quite a few people who didn’t initially recognise the actor beneath his bushy beard.

Sharing a photo of the actor, one fan wrote: “Geeking out watching @SiliconHBO now that I know this is Haley Joel Osment #what.”

Another said: “Know why Keenan Feldspar on Silicon Valley looks familiar? Because it’s Haley Joel Osment. Haley. Joel. Osment.”

And while he looks mightily different, Haley recently explained the reason for his beardy transformation.

He told AV Club: “I had grown that and my hair in general out for this show I’m doing on Amazon, Oasis, where I play a weed farmer in the future.

“When I went to the first [Silicon Valley] table read, I didn’t know exactly what they wanted and [writer] Mike Judge saw it and was like, ‘Oh yeah, perfect, this works for Keenan’. I was like ‘perfect, I don’t have to shave’.