Simon Cowell misses ‘The X Factor’ live show after ‘falling down the stairs’

The latest series' live shows kicked off this weekend

Simon Cowell has missed the first live show of this year’s The X Factor series, after falling down the stairs at his home.

Cowell was rushed to hospital earlier this week after the incident, which saw him being stretchered out of his home in a neck brace. He returned home later, flashing a thumbs up towards waiting photographers, but missed the series’ live debut this weekend (October 28 – 29).

Introducing Saturday’s live show, host Dermot O’Leary joked that the other judges may have been to blame for the fall.

“You might have spotted one judge is missing,” he said, introducing the show. “That’s because Simon was taken to hospital yesterday. But he’s doing fine, he’s back home, he’s watching the show. Get well soon boss.”

O’Leary continued: “Who put the banana skin at the top of the stairs? It’s like Murder on the Orient Express: you all had motives.”

Louis Walsh quipped that he was downstairs boiling milk, while Sharon Osborne joked that she was “in the library with the candle stick”. Nicole Scherzinger said “it was a team effort”.

Simon Cowell is expected to make a full recovery, telling The Sun: “I’m feeling okay. I fainted.”