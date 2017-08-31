He's worked on The Simpsons for 27 years

The composer who worked on The Simpsons for the past 27 years has been dismissed to enable the show to pursue “a different kind of music”, it has been revealed.

The two-time Emmy award winning composer Alf Clausen was responsible for iconic Simpsons musical moments like The Stonecutters’ song, ‘We Do’, and Mr Burns’ ode to fur, ‘See My Vest’.

Speaking to Variety, Clausen explained that the Simpsons producer Richard Sakai had called him to deliver the news.

Clausen began scoring The Simpsons in 1990, and has written music for more than 560 episodes. He has received 30 Emmy nominations, 21 of which were for his work on The Simpsons. ‘Treehouse of Horror’ was his first episode.

Simpsons creator Matt Groening has always prioritised music in the series, insisting upon a 35 piece orchestra every week.



The 29th season of The Simpsons will be aired in October. It is not yet clear whether Clausen will be scoring the new series. Recently it was announced that Ed Sheeran would be making a guest appearance in the new series as Lisa’s love interest.