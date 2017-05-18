The Simpsons writer reveals hilarious deleted scene

In which Kirk Van Houten loses his severance package



A hilarious deleted scene from The Simpsons has been revealed by one of the show’s writers.

In season eight’s ‘A Milhouse Divided’, loveably doomed father Kirk Van Houten hits an all-time low. His wife Luann demands a divorce and he gets fired from his job at the cracker factory.

In a deleted scene, revealed by writer Josh Weinstein, Kirk’s miserable turn of events turns even bleaker when a flock of seagulls flies away with his severance package – a box of crackers.

Fellow writer Steve Tompkins wrote the initial draft – see it in full below.

And watch the original scene below.

The Simpsons recently gave a damning, hilarious but all too real verdict on Donald Trump’s first 100 days as President. In the sketch, Sean Spicer is dead and Trump’s daughter Ivanka has landed a role as a Supreme Court Justice. Back in Springfield, Marge has run out of drugs and Grandpa is now facing deportation.

The show recently concluded its 28th season – NME’s Alex Flood argued why it could be time for the beloved cartoon to bow out gracefully.

Fox recently commissioned Season 29 and Season 30, making it the longest-running scripted TV show in history.