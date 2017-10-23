What's next for the iconic naturalist?

Sir David Attenborough has revealed whether he thinks he’ll reach his 100th birthday, and it’s good news for fans of the iconic naturalist and all round national treasure.

The Blue Planet presenter, 91, has confirmed that he has no plans to slow down just yet, and is feeling pretty confident that he’ll become a centenarian in nine years.

“None, whatsoever”, he told the Daily Mail when asked if he could see any reason why he wouldn’t eventually turn 100.

He also opened up on what’s next, revealing that two documentaries about extinct sea dragons and animal eggs are currently in production.

“I have a film about ants behaving in a rather odd way, about ichthyosaurs, which are extinct fossil sea dragons, I have got a programme about eggs and how remarkable eggs are, and I have a story about a Victorian captive elephant. So those are occupying me at the moment”, he said.

Attenborough also recently opened up on the dangers of plastic after witnessing the damage it causes to the environment while filming ‘Blue Planet II’.

The naturalist said: “We’ve seen albatrosses come back with their belly full of food for their young and nothing in it. The albatross parent has been away for three weeks gathering stuff for her young and what comes out?

“What does she give her chick? You think it’s going to be squid, but it’s plastic. The chick is going to starve and die.”