‘Skins’ star Joe Dempsie had the perfect message for Dev Patel on his Oscar nod

Joe Dempsey has congratulated Dev Patel on his recent Oscar nomination by urging him to mark the Skins 10 year anniversary by bringing the cast over for the LA ceremony.

Both actors appeared in the first season of the E4 teen drama in 2007.

Upon hearing the news that Patel is up for best supporting actor at this year’s ceremony for his performance in Lion, Dempsey tweeted his former co-star a message which stated: “Right guys..got Skins’ 10yr anniversary coming up, how we gonna mark it? Come on…IDEAS.”

He added a thinking face emoji to represent Dev having an “idea” for the occasion, and put the hashtag #Oscars2017.

In Lion, Patel plays an Indian boy who was adopted by an Australian couple as a child who sets out to find his family.

“I’ve been holding it in. I need a good cry in the shower,” Patel said after hearing of his place on this year’s Oscar nominations list.

Other Oscar nominees including Meryl Streep responded to her nomination by sharing a GIF of her dancing to Paul McCartney.

Irish actress Ruth Negga, nominated for her performance in civil rights biopic Loving, added: “To be among such extraordinary women – my fellow nominees, my peers with films this year, and the legendary performers whose work of years past has long inspired me. This means a really great deal to me.”

Skins ran for seven seasons and finally came to an end in 2013. Previous stars in the show included X-Men and About A Boy star Nicholas Hoult, Kaya Scodelario who is set to appear in the forthcoming Pirates Of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Jack O’Connell who has appeared in the movies Harry Brown, Starred Up and 300: Rise Of An Empire.

