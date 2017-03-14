‘Smack The Pony’ to return for Comic Relief

The cult sketch show originally ran from 1999-2003

The sketch show Smack The Pony is returning for a one-off special in aid of Comic Relief.

Originally airing between 1999 and 2003, the Emmy-award winning show was broadcast on Channel 4 and primarily starred Fiona Allen, Doon Mackichan and Sally Phillips. Coupling‘s Sarah Alexander, Darren Boyd and Cavan Clerkin also made regular appearances.

All three of the show’s primary players are set to return to the screen for the first time in 14 years, with Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day – which takes place on March 24 – bringing the original cast back together. The troupe will produce “a series of sketches” for the BBC broadcast to perform “brand new spanxing material.”

One of the stars of Smack The Pony, Sally Phillips, will also be on live hosting duties on BBC One on March 24 – though she told Digital Spy that she thinks her stint on screen will be “a car crash.”

Smack The Pony joins Love Actually in making a special return for the charity telecast. A short sequel to the much-loved 2003 rom-com has been filmed over the past few months, with much of the original cast – including Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson – returning to reprise their roles.

The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln also took part in a new teaser for what’s being dubbed Red Nose Day, Actually – watch the new trailer here.