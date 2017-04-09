‘SM:TV’ to return for reunion special next year

Original presenters Ant & Dec and Cat Deeley reunited together last night on the former's 'Saturday Night Takeaway' to confirm its return

SM:TV Live will return next year for a one-off reunion special to mark its 20th anniversary.

Rumours of the return of the popular Saturday morning children’s show – which aired on ITV from 1998-2003 – began circulating early last month, when its three original flagship presenters – Ant & Dec and Cat Deeley – all expressed an interest in bringing SM:TV Live back to mark the milestone. Ant in particular declared that he could “get carried away” with the idea of a reunion.

The worst-kept secret in British television was finally uncovered last night (April 8) on the Ant & Dec-hosted Saturday Night Takeaway. Broadcasting from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the presenting duo invited Deeley on stage after a skit to discuss a possible reunion, with Deeley opining: “Would we be rubbish now? We were rubbish then.”

However, this didn’t stop the optimism flowing, as Deeley later declared “OK, let’s do it!”, before tweeting that her on-screen reunion with Ant & Dec had constituted the “best day ever.”

The one-off special of SM:TV Live is expected to air in August 2018, with Ant declaring last month that it had to be broadcast in its previous 9:25am slot.