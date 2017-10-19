The Netflix model condensed into 3-5 minutes.

Snapchat has announced that it will be creating its own original TV-style shows, following in the footsteps of Netflix but just smaller.

The company that owns Snapchat, Snap Inc, has teamed up with NBC Universal to create a digital content production studio that’s based in California.

The team-up will producer original scripted videos which will be between three to five minutes in length to be viewed exclusively through the app, reports BBC.

Snapchat already has a ‘shows’ section which features independently produced content from the likes of Vice and ENews. Action Bronson, for example, hosts ‘Hungry Hearts With Action Bronson’ a dating show produced by Vice that airs exclusively on Snapchat.

NBC shows will be produced exclusively for the platform and will feature existing shows like The Voice US with the format switching to contain clips of the coaches as well as audition videos submitted by users.

The first original show will be produced by film producers Mark and Jay Duplass. Mark said: “For us, shooting in that vertical mobile format is a terrifying and thrilling creative challenge.”

Snap Inc has yet to reveal anything about the actual format of shows on the app.