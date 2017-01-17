Watch Rupert Grint go gangster in trailer for ‘Snatch’ TV show

'Harry Potter' star appears in spin-off of Guy Ritchie's 2000 film

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint appears in the trailer for a TV series spin-off of Guy Ritchie’s gangster film Snatch.

Released in 2000, the original movie featured an ensemble cast including Benicio del Toro, Vinnie Jones, Brad Pitt and Jason Statham.

This new 10-episode TV series arrives on Sony’s Crackle streaming service from March 17 and also stars Skins alumni Luke Pasqualino, Mission: Impossible II actor Dougray Scott and Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick.

Its synopsis reads: “Inspired by a real life heist in London, Snatch centres on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime. The boys must quickly learn to navigate the treacherous waters of London’s underworld as rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters and local villains descend.”

Watch the trailer below:

Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter movies, plays a “frustratingly chaotic” character named Charlie Cavendish. He also takes on an executive producer’s role.

The new series will “carry the spirit of the setting in the original feature film, while creating a new world born from the original movie,” according to reports.

It’s not the first time a Guy Ritchie movie has been adapted for TV. A short-lived Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels series aired in 2000.