Watch SNL’s sketch about Beyoncé’s twin babies, starring Tracy Morgan

Morgan: "I heard she carried two full-grown ladies for 10 years named Michelle and Kelly"

Beyoncé‘s unborn twin babies were the subject of a Saturday Night Live sketch on last night’s show, with 30 Rock‘s Tracy Morgan starring as one of the babies.

Last night’s (February 11) episode of the long-running sketch show was guest-hosted by Alec Baldwin for a record-breaking 17th time. The episode also saw Melissa McCarthy reprise her impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for the cold open.

Elsewhere on last night’s show, Beyoncé’s unborn twins were the subject of another sketch. Set in a hospital room, Baldwin played a doctor performing an ultrasound on the singer (played by Sasheer Zamata) which reveals the twin babies – played by Morgan and SNL castmember Keenan Thompson – relaxing in their mother’s womb, discussing their impending fame.

Joking that there is a recording studio in her womb, Morgan comments to Thompson that he feels like “they’re different to other babies.”

“Yo, our mama is Beyoncé, man,” Thompson says, to Morgan’s bemusement. “Wow – I don’t even breathe yet, and I know who Beyoncé is. She’s the Queen B!”

Watch SNL’s Beyoncé’s Babies sketch from last night below.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is set to perform at tonight’s Grammy awards in LA, where she has been nominated for nine awards.