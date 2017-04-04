‘The Walking Dead”s Sonequa Martin-Green’s character in ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ confirmed

Martin-Green played a key role in the finale of the latest season of 'The Walking Dead'

The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green has had the identity of her character in Star Trek: Discovery officially announced.

Full spoilers from the final episode of the current season of The Walking Dead are posted below – proceed with caution

After long being linked with ending her time on the show, Martin-Green’s character Sasha was killed off during Sunday’s finale of The Walking Dead – although not before she was part of a series of flashback sequences that saw a major character briefly return to the show.

The actress’s new role on Star Trek: Discovery is being touted as the primary reason for her departure from The Walking Dead, and it has now been confirmed that Martin-Green will star on the CBS show as First Officer Michael Burnham.

Martin-Green’s leading role in Discovery will mark the first Star Trek offering in history to not feature a Captain as the central character. The captain of the USS Discovery will be played by Jason Isaacs, who will instead have a supporting role.

Elsewhere in the casting, The Office‘s Rainn Wilson was last week confirmed to be a part of Discovery.

The first season of Discovery will consist of 13 episodes, which will air later this year on CBS in the US and on Netflix in the UK.