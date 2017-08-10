The show will focus on the Mayans motorcycle club

The Sons of Anarchy spin-off show looks set to be picked up after it featured on a reel for FX’s new streaming service FX+.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Sons of Anarchy debut in 2008 and ran for seven seasons until 2014. It followed a motorcycle group – SAMCRO – who dabbled in both legal and illegal business.

It starred Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller, Katey Sagal as his mother Gemma Morrow and Ron Pearlman as her husband Clay Morrow.

The spin-off is set to centre around SAMCRO’s rivals, the Mayans. Titled Mayans MC, it will follow a young club prospect named EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and picks up after the finale of Sons of Anarchy.

“It’s a good sign. I’m really excited about where we are in the process of Mayans,” FX president John Landgraf told TV Guide. “I’m very confident about the future of that spin-off.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Speaking of the Mayans MC spin-off last year, Sons of Anarchy show creator Kurt Sutter said: “We’re figuring out what that would look like and I’m in the process of meeting with writers and narrowing it down. My intent is, over the hiatus I’ll initiate a script for the pilot and take it from there.”

The spin-off, Sutter explained, would be a “contemporary piece” set “far enough away from Northern California that it wouldn’t step on the mythology that’s already been told”.

“It doesn’t mean that there couldn’t be some cool, ironic crossovers with familiar characters as the series progressed. [But] I wouldn’t want to set it too close to the world we already know, and step on that,” Sutter added.

A prequel to Sons of Anarchy has been rumoured since the show went off air. Last year, Brad Pitt was linked to the project.

Speaking to Men’s Journal, Hunnam said that he would “love to see” a prequel happen.

He added: “Kurt [Sutter] is trying to get it going. Did you read that about Brad Pitt maybe playing my dad? Brad Pitt as John Teller. How awesome would that be?”

On the possibility of the prequel happening, Hunnam said: “I’m not sure when it would happen though, he’s got another TV show he’s working on. I don’t know if he needs me as a lead actor on that too. I love that guy, but it was hard for us to work together sometimes because we’re both crazy fucks. Kurt and I never blasted each other in the face, but I’ll say it got close. There has been security rushing onto set and pulling us apart before.”