Sophie Turner defends character Sansa Stark to ‘Game of Thrones’ fans on Twitter

Spoilers ahead

Sophie Turner has come to the defence of her Game Of Thrones character Sansa Stark after reading fans comments online.

In the finale of season seven of the HBO show, which aired on Sunday night (August 27), Sansa’s sister Arya slit Littlefinger’s throat.

Some fans tried to justify why the sneaky character didn’t deserve to be executed and Turner made her feelings about the situation very clear.

One Twitter user wrote: “He wanted justice on the society for his humiliation, they looked down on him out of his poor background. He never hurt sansa.” Turner responded: “Nah.. just willingly sold her to the Boltons…. Who killed her family… who ended up torturing her…. but ur right.. no harm done[sic]”.

The same fan also added: “Reminder:Petyr Baelish gave back Winterfell to the Starks. He killed Joffrey. He saved Sansa and Jon. He won the battle of bastartds [sic]”.

“Because Sansa asked him to (and agreed because he loves her)…. because he owed her…. for selling her to the boltons…. need I say more?,” replied Turner, as Elle reports.

There was one thing Turner did agree with fans on – that she would miss Aidan Gillen, who played Littlefinger. Asked if she would feel his absence, she said: “So much. He’s the best.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed recently that Westeros fans might have to wait a little longer than expected for the show’s return.

Season seven’s ambitious episodes saw the release date pushed back from spring to summer of this year, and The Hollywood Reporter reports that similar delays may affect its next return.

The show’s producers are reportedly considering a plan to begin filming Game Of Thrones season eight in October 2017, with production set to carry through all the way until August 2018. This could delay the episodes’ air date until 2019.