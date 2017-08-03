‘Game Of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner reveals bizarre reason she was offered a role over a ‘far better actress’

Sansa actress explains how her social media following has helped her career

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner has claimed that she was once offered a film role over an acting rival because she had a bigger social media following.

Speaking recently to Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine, Turner – who plays Sansa in the HBO show – said of the modern acting business: “A lot of what I have achieved is about timing and luck, but it is also, and I hate to say it, about a big social media following.”

She went on to explain: “I auditioned for a project and it was between me and another girl who is a far better actress than I am, far better, but I had the followers, so I got the job. It’s not right, but it is part of the movie industry now.”

Despite not revealing who her rival actor was, Turner did go on to say that she has learned to share less online. “It was so gradual that I still treated my life and my social media like I wasn’t in the public eye,” she said.

“I was a 15-year-old girl writing rash political stuff that would get a negative reaction and my team would tell me to take it down. Now I am learning to keep my mouth shut.”

