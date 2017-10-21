The soundtrack for Stranger Things season 2 has arrived – listen to it here

Survive have returned for season 2.

The soundtrack for ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 from S U R V I V E is now available to purchase digitally and stream.

The highly anticipated return to Hawkins is only a week away. The first season of the show was praised for it’s incredibly atmospheric soundtrack from Survive who have returned on the second season with a 34-track score.

The band have been tight-lipped about their work on the new episodes however, as Billboard report, the musicians wrote their score around the final cut of the episodes rather than scripts and artwork like the first season.

Dixon and Stein of Survive said of the soundtrack in a statement: “we’re introducing new styles of composition, while still revisiting old themes when appropriate.”

“We’ve created new elements that are necessary to support the story, but still want to remain true to the sound of Season 1”.

Listen to the soundtrack for ‘Stranger Things 2’ below.

Season two of Stranger Things is available on Netflix on September 27.

Stranger Things 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) Stranger Things 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack), an album by Kyle Dixon, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein on Spotify

Meanwhile, London venue Brixton Electric has announced plans to host an orchestral rendition of the Stranger Things soundtrack

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the show’s creators – the Duffer brothers – suggested that they’re aiming to have the show done in “four to five” seasons.

Everything changes as we move forward so we’ll see,” said Ross Duffer. Matt Duffer added: “I want it to have a really finite ending. I don’t want it to be one of those shows that runs out of gas and they lose it because they’re losing interest. You wanna end when you’re on top.”