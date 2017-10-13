‘South Park’ creators: “Anyone can be made fun of”

Though Trey Parker and Matt Stone say that they're "a little burned out" at the moment when it comes to mocking Donald Trump

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have spoken about their willingness to mock anyone on their iconic cartoon, saying that “anyone can be made fun of.”

Parker and Stone’s comic creation is currently in its 21st season, with the latest episode of the show even managing to squeeze in a joke about the ongoing scandal surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking about their ethos towards writing South Park – which has viciously parodied a whole host of famous and infamous names across its 20 years on the air – Parker disclosed to The Evening Standard that no one is safe from being sent up on the show.

“Our ethos has always been: if it’s funny it’s funny,” Parker said. “Everyone can be made fun of, and everything should be made fun of if you do it in the right way.”

Parker and Stone also reiterated their intention this season to relax their policy on mocking President Donald Trump.

“It was a shocker,” Stone said when recalling Trump’s surprising victory in November 2016. “The entire last season was about that, so we’re a little burned out on it. We don’t have a joke to make.”

“We were up forever getting the episode under control,” Parker added. “We got something that was OK, but you could tell what we’d done to fix it.”

A new trailer for the latest South Park video game, The Fractured But Whole, was released last month.