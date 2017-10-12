‘South Park’ responds to Harvey Weinstein scandal in this week’s episode

South Park has responded to the scandal involving Harvey Weinstein in this week’s episode.

Hollywood mogul Weinstein has been accused of rape and sexual harassment by numerous women. Weinstein’s accusers include stars such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and Cara Delevingne.

This week’s South Park, which aired on Wednesday (October 11), took aim at Weinstein. The episode saw the South Park kids dividing into superheroes and arch-nemeses, the latter of which spread viral videos and fake news about the former.

One scene included Cartman and his gang of super-villains asking someone why they unfollowed them on Instagram, to which the person replies: “Because you victimise innocent people and poop in little girls’ mouths. “That’s not true,” Cartman responds, before saying that they are “not Harvey Weinstein”.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Weinstein is facing criminal investigations over the allegations.