‘South Park’ screwed with people’s Amazon Echos and Google Homes last night

South Park‘s season premiere last night reportedly messed with fans’ Google Home and Amazon Echo devices.

The show’s plot parodied the proliferation of the new ‘smart speaker’ devices, which allow users to speak aloud in order to set alarms, make reminders and countless other helpful day-to-day functions.

However, many Twitter users reported the South Park characters’ voices setting off their own, real-world devices while they watched the show last night.

Elsewhere in the show’s return, South Park parodied Kendrick Lamar’s recent hit single ‘HUMBLE.’ The ‘DAMN.’ track was turned into a country tune by the show’s hillbilly character Jim Bob, who himself was playing the role of a real-life Amazon Echo.

Earlier this month, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone talked about the “headfuck” of attempting to satirise Donald Trump.

“Last year was such a headfuck, and we were so happy when it was done,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. “And we just wanted to go back to the kids, which we still do. But it’s also like, you can’t avoid [Garrison as Trump]. So, we are not actively putting it in, but we are not actively leaving it out. It’s the world we live in.”