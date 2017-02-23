St. Vincent, The National to appear on ‘Bob’s Burgers’ album

The album will feature 112 tracks from the animated TV show.



Animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers will release a 112-track album that features musical numbers and covers from the show.

The popular cartoon series has built a reputation for its comic musical set pieces some of which have gone on to be covered by popular artists.

The show’s 107 original songs, one for each episode of its six seasons, have been collected on a new album due for release on Sub Pop this spring.

In addition, the record will feature five covers that were performed by animated versions of St. Vincent, The National, Lapsley, and Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields on the show.

The National have twice made cameos in Bob’s Burgers, appearing to perform a Thanksgiving song in 2013 and returning for a Christmas song in 2014.

The album also includes songs performed by the show’s many guests and recurring cast members including Aziz Ansari, Cyndi Lauper, Carly Simon, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Kline, Paul Rudd and Bill Hader.

Bob’s Burgers, which centres on the Belcher family as they run a hamburger restaurant in an unnamed seaside community, is currently in its seventh season and was renewed for an eight season in 2015 by Fox.

‘The Bob’s Burgers Music Album’ is out May 12 via Sub Pop.