‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actress responds to show’s racist critics

Sonequa Martin-Green, the new Star Trek TV series’ lead actor, has responded to racist criticism of the show from alt-right trolls.

Before the series has even premiered, it has been accused of “white genocide” by bigoted fans who feel that its cast is somehow too “diverse”.

“Well, I would encourage them to key into the essence and spirit of Star Trek that has made it the legacy it is — and that’s looking across the way to the person sitting in front of you and realising you are the same, that they are not separate from you, and we are all one,” Martin-Green told Entertainment Weekly.

“That’s something Star Trek has always upheld and I completely believe that is why it’s been a mainstay in society in the hearts of so many people for so many decades,” she added. “I would encourage them to look past their opinions and social conditioning and key into what we’re doing here — which is telling a story about humanity that will hopefully bring us all together.”

Star Trek: Discovery will premiere this autumn on CBS All Access in the US and Netflix in the UK. The first season will feature 15 episodes – two more than the previously-announced 13.

Set a decade before Spock, Kirk and the enterprise, the series is billed as “a new chapter in the Star Trek saga”. It’s been created by franchise veteran Alex Kurtzman and American Gods/Hannibal executive producer Bryan Fuller.

Netflix says “the series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers”. The cast is led by Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead, The Good Wife) and also includes Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaacs and The Office‘s Rainn Wilson, who is playing a villain.