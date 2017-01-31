Watch the first teaser trailer for the new ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ TV series

It's the first time the franchise has been on television since 'Enterprise' concluded in 2005

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery TV series has been released.

The sci-fi franchise will return to the small screen after a 12-year absence following the conclusion of the Enterprise series, which ended in 2005 after four years on the air. The new show will air on CBS in the US.

Set a decade before the events of the original Star Trek series – and separate from the timeline of the recent feature films – the new series will explore a previously mentioned event from the history of Star Trek while following the crew of the USS Discovery.

With production now under way, a short teaser clip of filming has been released – as well as references to Star Trek‘s past iterations – from the set in Toronto.

The Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green heads the cast, which also includes Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, and James Frain. The first season of Discovery will consist of 13 episodes, and is being overseen by showrunners Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts.

The latest Star Trek feature film, meanwhile, was released last year. Star Trek Beyond was the third installment in the rebooted movie series, and JJ Abrams has confirmed that a fourth film will follow in the next few years.