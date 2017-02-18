Stephen Colbert on Moby’s ‘inside information’ on Trump: “He seems more reliable than Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer”

Moby made headlines earlier this week after posting lengthy social media posts which claimed that the President is colluding with Russia

Stephen Colbert has weighed in on Moby‘s recent claim of having ‘inside information’ on President Donald Trump colluding with Russia, joking that the musician “seems more reliable than Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer.”

Moby made headlines earlier this week after taking to his social media channels to reveal a number of ‘truths’ about the Trump administration. Among his claims was the accusation that Russia are ‘blackmailing’ the President, meaning that Trump is now in “collusion with the Russian government, and has been since day one.”

Discussing Moby’s extraordinary claims on last night’s (February 17) episode of The Late Show, Colbert summarised the latest chapter in the Presidential saga by examining the electronic artist’s – who the host likened to “a baby in graduate school” in appearance – so-called ‘evidence’ against the Commander-in-Chief.

“If you’re wondering when Moby’s Instagram became the public record, it was shortly after Trump’s Twitter feed became the Library of Congress,” Colbert joked.

“Things are so weird right now that Moby and Tom Arnold [who alleges to have recordings of Trump using racial slurs on The Apprentice] seem more reliable than Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer.”

Watch his monologue from last night episode’s of The Late Show below.

Moby ended his ‘findings’ with the following disclaimer.

“I’m writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand. These are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power.”