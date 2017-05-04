Stephen Colbert responds to controversy over ‘offensive’ Trump joke

Sam Moore
By

The host of 'The Late Show' faced an online backlash over the quip earlier this week, prompting the hashtag #FireColbert

Stephen Colbert has responded to the backlash over a controversial joke he made about Donald Trump on his show earlier this week.

The host of The Late Show concluded his monologue on Monday’s (May 1) episode by going on a rant about Trump, reeling off a plethora of insults towards the President. Towards the end of the rant, Colbert said: “You’re turning into a real prick-tator. Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head.”

He then said the offending joke: “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock-holster.” Watch the monologue in question below.

Following the transmission of the episode, a #FireColbert campaign spawned on social media from those who had been offended by the Putin quip. One of the offended wrote: “So, Colbert is saying homophobic things again? Disappointing that CBS supports and empowers this.”

Colbert responded to the furore during last night’s (May 3) monologue, where he began by saying: “Welcome to The Late Show. I’m your host, Stephen Colbert. Still? I am still the host? I’m still the host!” to cheers from the studio audience.

“Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine,” referring to Face the Nation host John Dickerson. “So at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the President in return. I don’t regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.

“While I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be,” he continued. “I’m not going to repeat the phrase. But I just want to say, for the record: life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else, but that.”

Watch Colbert’s response below.