Stephen Graham to reunite with ‘This Is England’ production team for new Channel 4 drama

The actor will once again work with director Shane Meadows - as well as writer Jack Thorne - on the new show

This Is England actor Stephen Graham will reunite with the film’s director Shane Meadows – as well as Jack Thorne, the co-writer of the three This Is England spin-offs – for a new Channel 4 drama.

Graham played a prominent role in Meadows’ acclaimed film as Combo, which first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2006. The actor also reprised the role for the three spin-off series: This Is England ’86, ’88 and ’90.

Graham will link up with Meadows and Thorne once again for the new Channel 4 show, The Virtues. The Kirby-born actor will play the lead role in the drama as Joseph, who is described as “a moral but troubled man who travels to Ireland to confront the demons of his childhood, which he spent in the care system.”

This Is England‘s Helen Behan will also star in The Virtues as Joseph’s sister, Anna.

Speaking about the new show, Meadows voiced his delight at working with Graham once again.

“The Virtues reunites me with the peerless Stephen Graham, whilst also allowing me the chance to work with a host of supremely gifted actors and some incredible new talent,” the Dead Men’s Shoes director said. “It takes the biblical, almost apocalyptic levels of revenge witnessed in Dead Man’s Shoes, along with the bittersweet humour from This Is England and creates a landscape like nothing else I’ve ever worked on.”

The Virtues is filming now, and is expected to air on Channel 4 in 2019.